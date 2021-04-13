Kenya Red Cross denies reports of injury in ambulance crash, says 'didn't involve any patients'

Kenya Red Cross has denied the reports claiming patients getting injured in an accident on Monday which involved an ambulance affiliated with Emergency Plus (E-Plus) Ambulance Services, according to a report by Nairobi News.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the accident didn't involve any patients. As it stated, "we can confirm that contrary to earlier reports there was no patient on board and no one was injured in the accident".

Statement on E-Plus ambulance involved in an accident in Kabarnet. pic.twitter.com/yHLEYGudUA — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 11, 2021

Following the crash, reports surfaced online that the driver of the ambulance was drunk while driving that caused the accident.

However, as per E-plus, the surfaced information about the driver being drunk was fallacious and the accident must be treated as an unfortunate incident.

The ambulance driver who sustained was treated with minor injuries and discharged, even the humanitarian organization said it had begun an investigation into the incident.

"An internal investigation has been launched by E-Plus while we also await the official police report on the incident," it said.

Whereas E-Plus said that the driver at the time of the accident slipped into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision with another passing vehicle.

"The said ambulance was en route to respond to an emergency call in Reale Hospital in Kabarnet Town when it, unfortunately, slipped into a ditch to avoid a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle along the Kaprorita road in Baringo County," read an excerpt of the statement.