Google Doodle to commemorate 75th Republic day of Italy

Today is Italy's Republic Day or Italian National Day, which is also known as Festa della Repubblica. Google illustrates a beautiful doodle to celebrate Italy's 75th Republic Day.

The day commemorates the institutional referendum held by universal suffrage in 1946, in which the Italian people were called to the polls to decide on the form of government following the Second World War and the fall of Fascism.

Republic Day's official ceremony of the Rome celebration includes the solemn flag-raising ceremony at the Altare della Patria. President of Italian Republic pays tribute to Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the deposition of a laurel wreath in the presence of highest offices of the State, president of Senate, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, the President of the Council of Ministers, the President of the Constitutional Court, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Defense. After the execution of the Il Canto degli Italiani, the Frecce Tricolori cross the skies of Rome.

All the Italian Armed Forces, all the police forces of the Republic, the Vigili del Fuoco, the Protezione Civile, and the Italian Red Cross take part in the military parade. The military parade was included for the first time in the protocol of official celebrations in 1950.

The military parade also includes some military delegations from the United Nations, NATO, the European Union, and representatives of multinational departments with an Italian component.

To express national pride, a giant Italian flag is mounted on the Roman Colosseum, the world's largest surviving ancient amphitheater. The Italian flag is depicted in today's Doodle and features three vertical stripes of red, white, and green, earning its nickname as the Tricolore.

