Google Doodle to commemorate Constitution Day of Denmark

Happy Constitution Day, Denmark!

Today Google Doodle's on the flag of Denmark to celebrate its Constitution Day (Grundlovsdag). The day honors the Danish Constitution, as both the first constitution of 1849 and the current constitution of 1953 were signed on this date of their respective years.

Following the Danish Constituent Assembly of 1848 and 1849, the first constitution (which established Denmark as a constitutional monarchy) was signed by King Frederick VII on 5 June 1849. The constitution was completely rewritten in 1866, 1915 (when women's suffrage was introduced), and most recently in 1953, the latter two rewritings also on 5 June.

5 June is also Father's Day in Denmark. It was introduced in 1935, and until 1956 it fell on the second Sunday of November. Father's Day was later moved to its current date since Constitution Day was a half-day off work.

Though it has never been an official national holiday, Denmark Constitution Day was a half-day off work from 1891 until 1975. Since then, collective labor agreements have usually given workers a half-day or the whole day off on Constitution Day. Stores with an annual turnover of at most 34.9 million kroner can stay open on Constitution Day, but all other stores must keep closed.

As most businesses and shops are closed today, many Danes celebrate their nation's democracy and constitution with fællessang (group singing) and udendørsarrangementer (open-air gatherings) in public parks, where pølser (hotdogs) and beer are enjoyed by friends and family alike in the typically warm Scandinavian June weather.

