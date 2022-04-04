Google doodle celebrates 60 years of Senegal’s Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day Senegal!

Today Google celebrates 60 years of Senegal's Independence Day. On this day in 1960, Senegal signed the transfer of power agreement which paved the way for its official recognition as an autonomous republic on June 20 that same year.

Senegal is officially called the Republic of Senegal, a country in West Africa. Senegal is bordered by Mauritania in the north, Mali to the east, Guinea to the southeast, and Guinea-Bissau to the southwest. The state was formed as part of the independence of French West Africa from French colonial rule.

By the end of the 17th century, France had taken control of the area around modern Dakar as effectively a staging post for the Atlantic slave trade. It wasn't until the middle of the 19th century that the French extended their control deeper into the mainland, taking over almost all the local kingdoms.

In April 1959 Senegal merged with French Sudan to form the Mali Federation. A transfer of power agreement was signed with France on 4 April 1960, which led to formal independence on 20 June 1960.

The Mali Federation proved to be very short-lived and broke up on 20 August 1960, when Senegal proclaimed its independence. A month later French Sudan (later renamed the Republic of Mali) followed suit.

In celebration of Senegal's rich culture, today's festivities are filled with music, parades and indulging in delicious cuisines—like the national dish of thieboudienne, Senegalese Jollof rice traditionally served with vegetables and marinated fish. The Senegalese flag, depicted in today's artwork, is hoisted proudly throughout the day. The flag's design represents the nation's religious heritage, wealth of natural resources, and its fight for freedom through its trio of colors: green, yellow and red.

Source: OfficialHollidays.com, Google doodles

Also Read: Google doodle celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day!