Google Doodle marks Nicaragua National Day with Nicaraguan waving flag

Devdiscourse News Desk | Managua | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:50 IST
Nicaraguans celebrate their country's independence with festivals, concerts, parades and civic murals. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Nicaragua

Happy Independence Day to the people of Nicaragua!

Google dedicates a remarkable doodle on September 15 to celebrate Nicaragua National Day, which marks the signing of the Act of Independence. On this day in 1821, the country, along with several other Central American nations, gained independence from Spanish rule.

Nicaragua officially the Republic of Nicaragua (Spanish: República de Nicaragua) is the largest country in the Central American isthmus, bordered by Honduras to the northwest, the Caribbean to the east, Costa Rica to the south, and the Pacific Ocean to the southwest.

On 15 September 1821, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras officially proclaimed their independence from Spain.

As a collective, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras begin the celebrations with a torch ceremony. The 'flame of independence' is lit in Guatemala and carried across all five countries in a relay marathon. In Nicaragua, local students carry the torch by foot to Costa Rica as a reminder of the journey made in 1821 when news of Central American freedom was spread.

Nicaraguans celebrate their country's independence with festivals, concerts, parades and civic murals.

As pictured in today's Doodle, many Nicaraguans get in the holiday spirit by decorating streets, markets, houses and cars with the national flag. Unlike other Central American countries, Nicaraguan school marching bands come together to compete for the title of the best musical group in the country. This festival also hosts performances like folk dances, poems and songs.

Source: Google doodles

