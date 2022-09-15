Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Happy Independence Day to the people of Costa Rica!

Today's Doodle celebrates Costa Rica (officially called the Republic of Costa Rica) Independence Day 2022. It commemorates the independence of entire Central America from Spain, which took place in 1821 on this day. The news of the country's independence reached the nation's people about a month after the declaration of independence that occurred in Guatemala.

On the same day in September 1821, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras officially proclaimed their independence from Spain. Costa Rica joined the other four countries to form the Federal Republic of Central America two years later. After Costa Rica withdrew from the Federal Republic, it became a fully sovereign nation in 1838.

The celebration of the first elections in Costa Rica was held in December 1821. The first elected Chief of State was Juan Mora Fernández, who did much for the advancement of his country and people, as well as promoted industrial and commercial development.

The Independence Day of Costa Rica has been declared an official national holiday in the country and is celebrated with much joy and cheerfulness. The national holiday is marked by the raising the National Flag, patriotic parades and the singing of the National Anthem.

Though Costa Rica has their Independence officially on September 15 but the celebrations begin on the 14th, with the reenactment of the notification of Costa Rica's liberation carrying the 'freedom torch'. At precisely 6:00 p.m., national TV and radio stations broadcast Costa Rica's National Anthem, as the entire country sings along in a burst of patriotism.

Following the anthem, the popular 'faroles' parade begins – homemade lanterns symbolizing the original freedom torch. Children in traditional costumes perform typical dances and then the fireworks begin.

Costa Ricans honor the day with parades, folklore shows and fireworks. On the morning of Independence Day, school bands march in a parade while children dressed in traditional costumes dance to the beat of the drums. Families also celebrate by eating food like casados—an overflowing plate of rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Depicted in today's artwork, Costa Rica's national flag features dark blue, white and red horizontal stripes with a central coat of arms. The dark blue represents perseverance; the white symbolizes peace while the red conveys the warmth and generosity of Costa Rican culture.

