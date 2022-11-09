Google Doodle celebrates 69th Independence Day of Cambodia

Happy Independence day Cambodia!

To celebrate the 69th Independence Day of Cambodia, Google doodle on the Cambodian flag on November 9, 2022. The nation's Declaration of Independence was signed on this day in 1953, marking the start of its sovereignty after a century of foreign rule. Today's Doodle celebrates the resilience and pride of the Cambodian people and honors the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, who was wholeheartedly devoted to achieving independence.

France started controlling Cambodia in 1863. After being colonized for around 80 years, King Norodom Sihanouk began claiming independence from France in 1949. In 1953, he was successful to gain full independence, and France agreed to decolonize the whole country. Due to this accomplishment, Cambodian citizens viewed him as "the father of independence, which depicts that he was the hero of the country. He helped make the country develop rapidly.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Every year, Independence Day is a very special and happy day for the whole nation. On Independence Day, Cambodians celebrate extravagant festivals and feasts. Some traditional Cambodian dishes include amok trey (steamed fish and coconut curry), bai sak chrouk (pork and rice) and beef loc lac (tender beef with lime dipping sauce). The main formal celebration occurs at the Independence Monument in central Phnom Penh, where the Norodom Sihanouk Memorial (or the Statue of King Father Norodom Sihanouk) is also located.

A gala parade also takes place as marching bands and colorful floats boast the red and blue national Cambodian flag, like the one waving in today's artwork. To end the holiday, massive fireworks display cascades across the sky near the Royal Palace.

Also Read: Raja Haji Ahmad: Google doodle celebrates 19th-century Bugis-Malay historian, poet & scholar