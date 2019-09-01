Guj cop kills 3 sons after fight with wife, surrenders

A constable on Sundayallegedly killed his three children over a family dispute andthen surrendered in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, police said

Constable Sukhdev Siyal slit the throats of his threechildren at his home in the government quarters here over afamily dispute on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of PoliceJaipal Singh Rathore said

"He had a fight with his wife after which he killedhis sons, Khushal (9), Uddhav (5) and Manmeet (3). Siyal wasposted at the SP's office," an official said.

