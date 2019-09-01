International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Guj cop kills 3 sons after fight with wife, surrenders

PTI Bhavnagar
Updated: 01-09-2019 19:46 IST
Guj cop kills 3 sons after fight with wife, surrenders

A constable on Sundayallegedly killed his three children over a family dispute andthen surrendered in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, police said

Constable Sukhdev Siyal slit the throats of his threechildren at his home in the government quarters here over afamily dispute on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of PoliceJaipal Singh Rathore said

"He had a fight with his wife after which he killedhis sons, Khushal (9), Uddhav (5) and Manmeet (3). Siyal wasposted at the SP's office," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019