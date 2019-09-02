UP: 2-year-old found nearly a month after he went missing

A two-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district early last month, was found in a village here on Monday, police said. The family of the boy, Rajan, was visiting Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on August 4 when he went missing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Bahadur Singh said.

A complaint was lodged by the child's father, Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, he said. The Crime Branch of the local police swung into action after information was received that the boy was in Beraspur village here and recovered him, Singh said.

It came to light that the boy was picked up by one Manju Nishad, who lived in Kamala Das Ashram in Haridwar. She had given the child to her brother, he said. The Uttarakhand Police has been informed and it has taken the accused into custody for interrogation, the SP said.

The boy was handed over to his parents after completion of formalities, he said.

