Sultanpur Lodhi city to be painted white ahead of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said the Sultanpur Lodhi city, where Guru Nanak Dev had stayed, will be painted white ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev stayed at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district for over 14 years and attained enlightenment.

The 'sewa' (voluntary service) of painting the city white will begin with former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on September 5, the SAD said. Party senior vice president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said SAD patron and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh and SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal will perform 'sewa' at Gurudwara Shri Ber Sahib.

"Besides the SAD leadership and workers including sitting legislators, former legislators and members of the SGPC, other religious and social organizations will participate in this collective venture to turn the holy city into white," he said. Cheema said like Shri Anandpur Sahib, which was painted white on the eve of the 350th-anniversary celebrations of the birth of the 'Khalsa', the SAD has decided to give the same look to the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi.

"The party has taken this decision after feeling that entire Sikh Sangat wanted to see Sultanpur Lodhi to be painted in white on the pattern of Shri Anandpur Sahib," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)