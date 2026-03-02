Left Menu

BJP's Stand on Periyar Photo Sparks Ideological Debate Ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan defended the removal of Periyar's photo at an NDA event, emphasizing the importance of Hindu sentiments. She challenged DMK's ideological consistency, questioning the absence of Hindu deities at their gatherings. The political landscape shifts as Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:26 IST
BJP's Stand on Periyar Photo Sparks Ideological Debate Ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday defended the removal of social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy's photograph from an NDA meeting entrance in Madurai. Soundararajan cited the move as a reflection of the organizers' choice to honor Hindu sentiments, raising questions about the ideological stance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Soundararajan challenged the DMK's consistency in respecting all religions, questioning why Hindu deities like Lord Murugan and Goddess Kali were absent from DMK conferences, although it claims that 80% of its party members are Hindus. She emphasized that the choice of images at events showcases the organizers' ideology, expressing nothing to hide in this action.

She further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai amidst the legal resolution allowing devotees to light the ceremonial lamp. As Tamil Nadu prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections, the political scenario intensifies with the potential entry of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) adding complexity to the expected three-way contest.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

Tragedy and Turbulence: A Son's Call for Aviation Safety Reform

 India
2
India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth

India's GDP Surge: New Base Year Signals Robust Economic Growth

 India
3
At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, Lebanon's Health Ministry says, reports AP.

At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah...

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026