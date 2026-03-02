BJP's Stand on Periyar Photo Sparks Ideological Debate Ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

In a significant political development, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday defended the removal of social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy's photograph from an NDA meeting entrance in Madurai. Soundararajan cited the move as a reflection of the organizers' choice to honor Hindu sentiments, raising questions about the ideological stance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Soundararajan challenged the DMK's consistency in respecting all religions, questioning why Hindu deities like Lord Murugan and Goddess Kali were absent from DMK conferences, although it claims that 80% of its party members are Hindus. She emphasized that the choice of images at events showcases the organizers' ideology, expressing nothing to hide in this action.

She further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai amidst the legal resolution allowing devotees to light the ceremonial lamp. As Tamil Nadu prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections, the political scenario intensifies with the potential entry of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) adding complexity to the expected three-way contest.