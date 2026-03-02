Tom Holland and Zendaya: A Secret Wedding Revealed?
Popular Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya might have secretly tied the knot. Stylist Law Roach hinted at their marriage during the 2026 Actor Awards. Reports suggest the couple got engaged over the holidays and kept their relationship mostly private since publicly revealing it in 2021.
In an unexpected revelation, one of Hollywood's favorite duos, Tom Holland and Zendaya, may have secretly exchanged marriage vows. The speculation arose when Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, hinted at the news on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, stating, 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it,' according to People magazine.
Further fueling the rumors, Zendaya was recently seen swapping her engagement ring for a golden wedding band, as reported by E! News. This sighting occurred just weeks after she was spotted out in the public eye with film producer Josh Lieberman.
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars have always kept their romantic life under wraps, having made their relationship official in 2021. Sources revealed that Tom Holland proposed during the holiday season, perfectly planning the intimate moment, with approval from Zendaya's father, as revealed in a post by Tom's father, Dominic Holland, on Patreon.
