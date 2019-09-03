Central team arrives in Assam to assess flood damage

An inter-ministerial team of the Central government reached Assam on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the flood. The Central team will have a meeting with senior officials of Assam Government on the damage and loss of the human lives, and properties under various departments in the flood, an official release said.

After that, the team will leave for their field visit in concerned districts on Wednesday, it added. "The team will visit the districts -- Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh -- for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of floods in 2019 in the state," the statement said.

During their visit, the team will interact and discuss with the district administration and other concerned departmental officials. The team will leave for New Delhi on Friday.

At least 91 people were killed and several lakh were affected in flood in Assam this year..

