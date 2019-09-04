By 3 Held Including Nia Constable For Stealing Ficn Three men including a National Investigation Agency (NIA) constable have been arrested after they were allegedly caught stealing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) approximately worth Rs 1.5 crores, sources said on Wednesday.

NIA had recovered the money during a raid in Haryana's Gurugram. The money was kept in the strong room at NIA office on Lodhi road here. After examination of CCTV footage, NIA constable along with two others from pantry staff has been arrested. (ANI)

