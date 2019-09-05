Maharashtra: Heavy rains disrupt train services

Following incessant rain and waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, the train services on several routes continued to be affected on Thursday. "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, the service of Train No.12134 Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction at 16.40 hrs on September 5, 2019 is cancelled", Indian railway said in a statement.

Western Railway also informed that heavy rain and waterlogging between Vasai Road-Nallasopara -Virar section, had led to the cancellation of three other trains- Amritsar-Bandra Terminus of September 6, Delhi Saral Rohilla-Bandra Terminus of September 5 and Haridwar- Bandra terminus of September 5. Earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that services in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Thane route were resumed.

Goyal tweeted, "The mainline and harbour line services running between the disrupted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Thane due to heavy rains in Mumbai have been resumed once again. All the officers and employees of the railway are taking prompt action to ensure that the passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience." On Sep 4, Central Railway had stopped the services on the route for safety issues.

According to the IMD predictions, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy rain with the cloudy sky for the next week. (ANI)

