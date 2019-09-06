Rohtak: 4000 earthen pots arranged for water ahead of PM's visit

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit on September 8 to address a mega rally here, the district administration has bought around 4,000 earthen pots to store drinking water so as to reduce the use of plastic containers during the rally. Rajiv Jain, media advisor to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said that it will help reduce the use of plastic.

"Use of plastic is harmful to humans and the environment. Several lakhs of people will be participating at the PM's rally. These earthen pots have been arranged for them. We have bought these pots from Rohtak and nearby districts," said Jain. "It is also healthy to drink water from earthen pots," he added.

Deputy District Commissioner RS Verma said: We have appealed to people to not bring plastic bottles at the rally. These earthen pots will be filled at night and will be kept covered with a cloth to keep the water cool." Speaking about the government's initiative, earthen pot maker Raman said, "This has given us employment and is a very good step."

The Prime Minister's rally on September 8 comes ahead of the October Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi in his Independence Day speech had urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, besides suggesting that shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to customers.

In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address too Modi had said that the time had come for the citizens to join hands in curbing single-use plastic. (ANI)

