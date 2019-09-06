Goa to implement new MV Act from next week: Minister

The Goa government on Friday said the new Motor Vehicles Act would be implemented in the state from next week, a move opposed by the Congress which said it should be done after motorists are provided safe roads. The new Act, with steep fines for traffic violations, came into effect nationwide on September 1 though some states have delayed the implementation to allow people to get acquainted with the penalties.

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters on Friday that the newly amended Central Motor Vehicle Act would be implemented in the state from coming week onwards, adding that his department had conducted a detailed study on the new Act. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday tweeted, "I urge @goacm and @MauvinGodinho to defer implementation of New Traffic Rules as per Motor Vehicle Act 2019 till basic infrastructure is made available to the public for safe, secured and smooth driving and ensure safety of pedestrians." PTI RPS BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)