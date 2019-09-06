4 boys let off with warning for stealing motorcycles for fun

Four minors were recently let off with a warning by police in Dindoshi in the metropolis for stealing motorcycles for joyrides, an official said on Friday. A few days ago, a man had complained that two motorcycles were missing from a parking lot in Santosh Nagar in Malad, he said.

"We found a 12-year-old boy with one of the two stolen motorcycles early this week. He told us that he and three others would steal motorcycles just for fun, drive it on the city's roads and abandon them once petrol ran out," the Dindoshi police official said. "We have recovered two motorcycles. The four were let off with a warning," he added..

