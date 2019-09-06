MV Act: PUC tests centre in Delhi will remain open till 10 pm to handle rush

In view of the massive rush of vehicles for pollution under check (PUC) certificates caused by enhanced fine under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, Delhi government has directed the test centres to remain open till 10 pm. Other measures like enhancing faster PUC tests and using test centres of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are also being taken to handle the spike in number of vehicles, official said.

The fine of Rs 1,000 on first instance and Rs 2,000 for every subsequent violation of PUC norm has been increased to Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 which came into being on September 1. "Apart from other steps being taken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to Public, I have directed that all Pollution Checking Centres in Delhi to remain open from 7 am to 10 pm with immediate effect, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

He said that a PUC centre on Kemal Attaturk Marg was suspended for overcharging and warning has been issued to others to not indulge in "malpractices". Since implementation of the Act, the volume of vehicles seeking PUC certificates at 940 odd test centres across the city has gone up by more than three times, according to officials.

"Over two lakh vehicles reached the PUC test centres till today. The number has risen by more than three times since the fine amount has been raised," said a transport department official. Previously, the number of vehicles turning up for PUC tests were around 10,000 to 12,000 per day, which has increased significantly to 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles per day.

"The deterrence of high fine has led to a spike in the number of vehicles undergoing pollution tests in last few days and about 40-45,000 vehicles are turning up every day at the authorised centres," said a transport department statement. Processing capacity of the server for faster PUC checks is being enhanced in coordination with IT department and the National Informatics Centre, it said.

The DTC has 43 PUC centres at its depots and terminals which may be opened for private vehicles against. Also, notices will be issued for applications for authorisation of PUC centres, it added. The PUC test involves checking of vehicles for emissions of smoke, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and other air pollutants. Based on the test, a PUC certificate is issued to certify that the vehicle meets emission and pollution control norms.

