UP govt increases vehicle registration fee for fancy numbers

Uttar Pradesh government this week increased the charges for owning fancy vehicle registration numbers. The rules for vehicle registration number portability have also been relaxed. In a notification dated September 5, the revised charges will now range from Rs 15 thousand to Rs One lakh for 'important', 'attractive', 'very important' and 'very attractive' numbers.

Previously, the charges ranged from Rs three thousand to twenty thousand. The government has also allowed portability of registration numbers for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

The earlier requirement for owning the vehicle for three years in order to avail the portability facility has also been done away with. (ANI)

