Delhi govt asks DMs to review court, tribunal cases on fortnightly basis to streamline process

To streamline processing of court and tribunal cases, the Delhi government's revenue department has issued guidelines, asking all district magistrates to review cases on a fortnightly basis and send a report. The department warned of disciplinary action against erring officers for any lapse in compliance of guidelines.

The additional district magistrates will be the reviewing officer and an officer not below the rank of the tehsildar will be the nodal officer-legal-cum-parivi officer for all cases involving revenue districts, according to the the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The nodal officer-legal will maintain the complete record of all court and tribunal cases in electronic module with fortnightly printout of same to be kept on record. "The district magistrates shall also review the court/tribunal cases on a fortnightly basis and send a report to the Legal Branch HQ (headquarters) in the prescribed format...," the guidelines stated.

The district magistrates may also bring to the notice of divisional commissioner (headquarters-II) the matters for escalating to appropriate level if any lapse on the part of government counsel is observed.

