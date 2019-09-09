Centre waiting HP's approval for Una-Hamirpur rail line: Thakur

The Centre is waiting for Himachal Pradesh government's green signal to start work on the Una-Hamirpur rail line, Union minister Anurag Thakur said Monday. Addressing the media on the completion of 100 days of the Modi government, Thakur said a detailed project report was already prepared for laying 51 km rail line between Una and Hamirpur and the provision of Rs 6,000 crore was also made as several tunnels will have to be constructed on the proposed track.

Thakur, who is also a BJP MP from Hamirpur, said problems were being faced in acquiring land for the Chandigarh-Baddi rail line. Regarding a query on the Nangal-Una-Talwara rail line, the Union minister said the work was completed up to Daulatpur.

The remaining work in Himachal Pradesh for this track will be completed in the next one-and-a-half year, he added.

