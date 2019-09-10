Following are the top stories at 9:20 pm:

FGN35 NEPAL-INDIA-2NDLD PIPELINE Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate South Asia's first petroleum products pipeline

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the first ever cross-border petroleum pipeline in South Asia that will ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to landlocked Nepal to meet its energy demands at a lower cost. By Shirish B Pradhan

DEL25 DEF-MILITARY MODERNISATION India firms up USD 130 billion plan to enhance military capability

New Delhi: India has finalised a road map to spend USD 130 billion in the next five to seven years to modernise the armed forces and bolster their combat capabilities over rivals in the region, according to an official document and military sources.

DEL40 LD ELGAAR Elgaar case: Pune cops search Noida house of DU professor Hany Babu

Pune/Noida: The Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi University (DU) professor Hany Babu in Noida in connection with its probe into the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case for alleged Maoist links, officials said.

DEL42 JAITLEY-LD MODI Jaitley 'invaluable gem', inspires us to work harder for nation: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined leaders from several political parties in paying glowing tributes to Arun Jaitley, saying the former Union minister's life "inspires us to work harder for the nation" and he feels the loss of his "very close friend" every moment.

DEL23 PB-LD PAK-ASYLUM Ex-legislator of Imran Khan's party's seeks asylum in India, says no minority rights in Pak

Chandigarh: A former legislator from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has sought asylum in India, saying that minorities were deprived of their basic rights in the neighbouring nation.

DEL34 MEA-PAK-CHINA LD KASHMIR India takes strong exception to reference of J-K in Pak-China joint statement

New Delhi: India on Tuesday objected to the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement issued after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Islamabad

DEL21 JK-LD ARREST POSTERS Eight LeT 'terrorist associates' arrested for circulating posters to threaten locals in Sopore

Srinagar: Eight Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) "terrorist associates" were arrested from Sopore area of Kashmir's Baramulla district for allegedly circulating posters to locals to threaten and intimidate them at the behest of militants, police said on Tuesday.

CAL7 JH-TABREZ LD LYNCHING Tabrez lynching case: Murder charge dropped against accused

Seraikela: Jharkhand Police has dropped murder charge against 11 accused in the mob lynching case of Tabrez Ansari, a young Muslim man, who was seen on national television being beaten up with rods while tied to a pole and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' over alleged theft.

DEL14 DL-SISODIA-BOARD Delhi to have its own board that will not be replica of CBSE but next gen board: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi will soon have its own education board that will not be a replacement for the CBSE but a next generation board to help students prepare for entrance examinations like JEE and NEET, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. By Saloni Bhatia and Gunjan Sharma

DEL2 JK-SITUATION Curfew-like restrictions reimposed in several parts of Kashmir to foil Muharram processions

Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions were reimposed on Tuesday in several parts of Kashmir, including the city, to foil any plans on taking out Muharram processions in the Valley as authorities apprehended that large congregations might lead to violence.

BOM15 MH-2ND LD URMILA Urmila Matondkar, Kripashankar quit Cong ahead of Maha polls

Mumbai: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar and former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh on Tuesday announced their resignations from the Congress.

LGD1 DL-COURT-SEDITION Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to Shehla Rashid in sedition case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted interim protection from arrest to Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid, who was booked for sedition over her controversial tweets on Kashmir.

FGN39 UNHRC-PAK-2NDLD KASHMIR Pakistan asks UNHRC to launch international investigation into situation in Kashmir

Geneva: Pakistan on Tuesday demanded an international investigation by the UN Human Rights Council into the situation in Kashmir and urged the world rights body not to remain "indifferent" after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

FGN62 UNHRC-2NDLD INDIA Revocation of J&K's special status sovereign decision: India at UNHRC

Geneva: India on Tuesday asserted that the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was its sovereign decision and it cannot accept any interference in the country's internal affairs, as New Delhi hit out at Pakistan's "malicious" campaign on the issue and condemned "state sponsored terrorism".

FGN20 TRUMP-INDIA-LD PAK Indo-Pak tensions 'less heated' now than 2 weeks ago: Trump

Washington: Tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir is "less heated" now than what was two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump has said, reiterating his offer to help the two South-Asian neighbours ease the situation, only if both of them want. By Lalit K Jha.

