HP Vigilance Bureau arrests assistant drug controller on corruption charges

Assistant Drug Controller Nishant Sareen, who had allegedly gone into hiding following searches by the Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau last month, was arrested on Wednesday on corruption charges, officials said. Sareen was nabbed after his application for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, they said.

The officer was posted in Baddi area, the hub of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh, which was raided by the state vigilance bureau in August, officials said. His application for anticipatory bail filed before a special court in Solan was rejected, following which he approached the High Court, which also rejected his application, they said, adding during that period Sareen, who was suspended by the state government, allegedly went into hiding and did not join the investigation.

After getting complaints of corruption against Sareen, the vigilance bureau had carried out searches at seven locations in four cities -- Chandigarh, Shimla, Panchkula and Baddi -- on August 23. Sareen's residence in Chandigarh was also covered during the searches and incriminating documents were recovered. The case pertains to allegations of him receiving bribe from pharmaceutical companies based in Badd. Sareen was posted in Baddi having additional charge of Mandi district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)