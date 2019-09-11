28-year-old Delhi woman dies, body has bullet injuries: Police

A 28-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Vishwas Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shivangi Kasana, a teacher at a private school here, they said.

Police said they were informed about the death by hospital authorities around 11 am. The woman got married a year-and-a-half back and gave birth to girl recently.

The woman's husband, Prashant Kasana, claimed that she shot herself with a pistol and he was present at home when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. However, no suicide note has been found from the spot, he said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband where she was declared dead. She sustained bullet injury on her head, he added. A Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed and the statement has been recorded, the officer said.

On the basis of enquiry and inspection of site, a case has been registered in connection with the incident, the officer added. The weapon has been seized and the husband has been apprehended, the police said.

Police said they are probing all angles including that of any family dispute. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)