PM should work on issues concerning nation instead of making 'inflammatory' statements: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century no sooner they hear the word "OM" and "cow", while urging him to 'work on pressing public issues.' "PM should feel alerted when he sees the ranking of our universities. First time since 2012, no Indian University in the top 300 World University Rankings list (Times Higher Education)," said Sibal while speaking to ANI.

"People make politically charged statements on 'Om' and 'Cow'; rather they should be worried about our public and pressing issues concerning them. In 2012 when a different government was in power, our Universities were in the top rankings then what happened in the last six years?" he added Sibal further criticized Modi for making 'inflammatory' statements. He also targeted Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks that millennials' preference for taxi aggregators was a reason for the slowdown in the automobile sector.

"Ola and Uber have been there for the last several years, then why was the automobile sector not dented earlier? The fact of the matter is that the income of the people has reduced, so they are not able to buy cars. If there is no demand, then the inventory will increase, but it is a chain reaction. It does not make sense to them because they do not have suggestions or ideas," said Sibal. Sibal also condemned Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's decision for implementing new clauses and penalties for traffic violations.

"I think in order to curb road accidents this is a good initiative but a large chunk of Indian population earns below Rs ten thousand a month. How will they pay heavy fines? There should be graded penalties in a country like India." Sibal further said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not impose new traffic penalties in Maharashtra as he is 'afraid' of losing the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

