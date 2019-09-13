International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odisha to develop British Information Centre with UK help

PTI Bhubaneswar
Updated: 13-09-2019 09:19 IST
Odisha to develop British Information Centre with UK help

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government is set to upgrade British Information Centre in the state capital with help from the United Kingdom, an official said. British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Bruce Bucknell, met Manoranjan Panigrahi, the principal secretary of Odia Language, Literature & Culture department, here on Thursday and discussed the modalities to develop and upgrade the center, which currently operates from Harekrushna Mahatab State Library, he said.

The center, once developed, will go a long way in promoting higher education, professional training, and bilateral exchanges, Panigrahi said. The culture department secretary also presented books on Odisha to Bucknell on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : government Odisha centre Kolkata
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019