Odisha to develop British Information Centre with UK help

The Odisha government is set to upgrade British Information Centre in the state capital with help from the United Kingdom, an official said. British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Bruce Bucknell, met Manoranjan Panigrahi, the principal secretary of Odia Language, Literature & Culture department, here on Thursday and discussed the modalities to develop and upgrade the center, which currently operates from Harekrushna Mahatab State Library, he said.

The center, once developed, will go a long way in promoting higher education, professional training, and bilateral exchanges, Panigrahi said. The culture department secretary also presented books on Odisha to Bucknell on this occasion.

