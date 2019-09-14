Amit Shah, JP Nadda launch 'Sewa Saptah'; meet patients at AIIMS, mops floor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and the party's working president JP Nadda launched the 'Sewa Saptah' on Saturday by meeting patients admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), enquiring about their health, distributing fruits to them and sweeping hospital floor. "Sewa Saptah"- the programme spanning a week is being observed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Speaking on the occasion BJP chief Amit Shah said, "Our workers would begin celebrating Seva Saptah from today. Our prime minister has dedicated his entire life for the service of the country." Sewa Saptah is being observed in between September 14 to 20. During this week, innumerable social initiatives have been planned across the nation by the party which include blood donation camps, eye check-up, and medical camps. Several exhibitions will also be showcased that will depict the social work done by Prime Minister Modi. These exhibitions will be organised in every district by BJP cadres to display the feat of the Central government under Modi's leadership.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri also distributed fruits and checked on the well being of the patients. "This is BJP culture that in moments of celebrations, we think of serving people unlike other parties," said Bidhuri. Other MPs present on the occasion were Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijay Goel, Hans Raj Hans, and Parvesh Verma.

The week-long events are also expected to help ensure the party to reach out to the masses in what is being seen as the first mass contact programme across the nation post-Lok Sabha poll victory of the BJP. A message to not use plastic was also sent across as the distribution of these commodities was done in paper and jute bags.

Patients and attendants were thrilled to see former cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir amongst themselves. Gambhir was mobbed by the people vying to get selfies clicked with the former cricketer. While distributing the fruits he also asked about the health and well-being of those admitted in the hospital. (ANI)

