Shun plastic, it's like demon: Yogi's appeal

Equating plastic with mythological demon 'Raktabeej', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed people to make Uttar Pradesh a plastic-free state. Speaking at a programme in Chitrakoot district, he said a pledge should be taken to shun plastic in order to give a better future to coming generations.

"A campaign has been initiated against plastic across the country. Plastic is like 'Raktabeej', which gives rise to new demons. The benefits of plastic are much less than its disadvantages. We have to take a pledge that in order to give a better future to our coming generations, we have to make the state and the country free of plastic," Adityanath said. In order to make the initiative successful, public partnership is also needed apart from government's efforts, he added.

According to Hindu mythology, 'Raktabeej' was a demon who fought against several manifestations of goddess Durga and was finally killed. 'Raktabeej' had a boon that whenever a drop of his blood fell, a duplicate Raktabeej would be born. The chief minister, who is on a tour to Chitrakoot, visited several temples on the second of his trip, and planted a sapling at Bharat Milaap temple. He also inaugurated a ropeway built via public-private partnership model at Laxman Pahaadhi.

Adityanath reached the Laxman Pahaadhi on the ropeway and directed the district magistrate to plan for expansion of the project so that more tourists and pilgrims can avail benefit of the facility, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here said.

