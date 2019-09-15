Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CES2 WB-MAMATA-DEMOCRACY Protect constitutional rights in 'Super Emergency' era: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated that the country is going through a period of "Super Emergency" and called on people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

CES3 OD-CHILD MARRIAGE Task force to check child marriages in Odisha's Koraput dist Koraput: A task force has been constituted in Odisha's Koraput district to check the practice of child marriage, common among the tribal communities in the region, a senior official said. CES4 WB-DURGA PUJA-BALAKOT Balakot air strikes theme of Kolkata Durga Puja marquee Kolkata: A Durga Puja committee in Kolkata is decorating its pandal (marquee) this year on the theme of Balakot air strikes, in which Indian Air Force (IAF) jets had bombed a terror outfit's training camp in Pakistan.

CES5 JH-TRAFFIC-RELIEF Three-month relief from hefty traffic fines in J'khand Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has given a three- month breather to its people from the steep fines imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, and said old penalties would be applicable for traffic rule violations till December. PTI ACD ACD.

