Eight-month-old dies after falling off 2-ft concrete structure

An eight-month-old baby died allegedly after he fell off a concrete structure from a height of nearly two feet inside Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSIT) campus in Dwarka, police said on Sunday. The baby was identified as Anand, they said.

Allegations had surfaced that the child died due to an accident with a car belonging to an NSIT employee. The baby's parents, however, denied them, according to police. The MLC report stated the injuries were caused to the baby due to fall from height, the police said.

Police were informed by Vanketeshwar hospital that an eight-month-old baby was brought dead there. In her statement, Anand's mother said the incident took place at around 9.30 am on Friday near the NSIT college canteen, a senior police officer said.

The child's mother is a labourer and she was working at the time of the incident, the officer said. The statements of the father and other relatives of the child were recorded again on Friday, the officer added.

On the allegations that the baby was killed after being hit by a car, police said they have not received any complaint in that regard. The post-mortem was conducted on Friday and the reports are awaited, they added.

