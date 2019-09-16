Punjab cabinet approved cadre for e-governance initiative

The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to set up a special IT cadre for effective implementation of its e-governance initiative Digital Punjab. The selection criteria as well as the management of the cadre would be finalised by a committee constituted by the chief minister, an official statement said here.

The personnel recruited under the cadre will be deputed at state government departments for extending technical guidance and support. The cadre will provide technical assistance to the departments involved in the execution of e-governance/m-governance projects by ensuring their timely implementation.

The Punjab government has envisioned the Digital Punjab mission to transform the state into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy by transforming old ways of doing business. In furtherance of the programme, the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018, was enacted.

It aimed at providing government services within the stipulated time frame. The Punjab government also decided to ease the recruitment rules for qualified civil services personnel in the state through amendments to various relevant legislations, thus paving the way for filling posts that remained vacant due to the non-availability of suitable candidates, the official statement said.

The decision, announced after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, would help resolve issues related to the allocation of services on the basis of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Examination. The council of ministers also approved raising the age limit for the chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Schedule Castes from 70 to 72.

At present, the term of the chairperson's office of is six years or the age of 72 years, whichever is earlier.

