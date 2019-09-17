Kejriwal greets PM Modi on his 69th birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. Gujarat-born Modi began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the River Narmada in his home state.

He was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal also joined in extending his greetings on Twitter: "Happy birthday to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We wish him a long and healthy life".

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at Kevadiya to take part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 m. The Statue of Unity, billed as the tallest in the world, was inaugurated by Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

