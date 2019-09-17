Top news at 1200 hours:

Modi performs Narmada 'aarti' at Sardar Sarovar dam Kevadiya: On a visit to his home state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, offered prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam.

DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured Bengaluru: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga

district on Tuesday, police said.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act and questioned whether the step was prompted by MDMK chief Vaiko's plea in the Supreme Court seeking a directive that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister be produced before it.

New Delhi: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar failed to appear before the CBI on Tuesday morning in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, increasing the possibility of his arrest by the agency during the day, sources said.

New Delhi: BJP leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday on Tuesday and hailed him as a visionary leader and statesman.

New Delhi: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has recommended starting a capacity-development programme for Delhi zoo's "very demotivated" animal keepers and roping in more interns and volunteers for assistance, a senior official said on Tuesday.

SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing plea of disqualified Karnataka MLAs New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly.

Special court refuses to hear Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea Kolkata: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved a special court in Barasat on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice to him for appearing before it in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam.

Petition filed against Gangwar for 'insulting' people of north India Muzaffarpur: A petition has been filed in a Bihar court against Union minister Santosh Gangwar for "insulting" the people of north India by saying that recruiters complain of lack of "quality people" in the region.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he will soon meet the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, even as he insisted that a lot of progress has been made in reducing tension between the two neighbours. By Lalit K Jha

Washington: US President Donald Trump's decision to join Prime Minster Narendra Modi for the mega diaspora event "Howdy, Mody!" in Houston on September 22, suggests that Trump considers Modi to be his friend and ally, a former top Pakistani diplomat said Monday. By Lalit K Jha

Sensex falls over 100 pts; bank, energy, IT stocks drag Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early session on Tuesday, dragged by banking, energy and IT stocks, amid weak global cues.

Rupee slips 28 paise to 71.88 against USD in early trade Mumbai: The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 28 paise to 71.88 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

