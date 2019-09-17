Guv, CM, MoS Home Kishan Reddy wish Modi on his birthday

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. The Governor expressed her "heartiest felicitations and warm greetings" on behalf of the people of Telangana and her own behalf, an official release said.

"May Lord Lakshmi Narasimha of Yadadri continue to bless with years of joy and a long and fruitful life, dedicated to the service of the nation and the people," she said. Rao conveyed birthday wishes to Modi through a special message on Tuesday, a release from his office said.

He "prayed to the Almighty for many more years of Modiji's service" to the nation," it said. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy greeted Modi over phone, BJP sources said.

Kishan Reddy and other leaders distributed fruits and bread to patients at a government hospital here. They also participated in a cleanliness drive, the sources said. BJP leader and former MLC P Sudhakar Reddy, along with other party leaders, performed special poojas in various temples at Khammam and distributed fruits to patients in hospitals on Modi's birthday, party sources said..

