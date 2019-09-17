CG Commander discusses strengthening coastal security in TN

Coast Guard Commander (Eastern region) and Inspector General S Paramesh called on Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerelvam here on Tuesday and discussed strengthening coastal security and providing rescue and relief to fishermen in distress. Paramesh paid a courtesy call to the Pannerselvam and shared several facets of the service, a release said.

"Discussions were focused on strengthening the maritime domain of the coastal state. The Deputy Chief Minister was assured that the Coast Guard will continue to provide rescue and relief to fishermen whenever they are in distress at sea", the release said.

Discussions on strengthening maritime security assumes significance in view of the recent terror threat in Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that Lashkar-e-Taiba members had infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka..

