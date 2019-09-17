Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

NATION:

DEL84 LDALL JAISHANKAR PoK India's part; Don't 'worry' beyond a point what people will say on Kashmir : Jaishankar

New Delhi: Upping the ante, India on Tuesday said PoK is its part and one day it expects to have "physical jurisdiction" over it, and asserted that there is no need to "worry" too much beyond a point about what people will say on Kashmir as it is an internal issue on which its position has "prevailed and will prevail".

DEL85 KASHMIR-SINHA

Not allowed out of Srinagar airport, Yashwant Sinha returns Delhi Srinagar: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha reached the Srinagar airport here on Tuesday but was not allowed to enter the city which is under communication clampdown and restrictions, and he had to return to Delhi by the last flight. By Sumir Kaul

DEL62 LDALL PM

Modi turns 69, spends birthday in Gujarat; leaders across political spectrum greet PM Kevadiya(Guj)/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and spent his birthday in his home state of Gujarat offering prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam filled to capacity for the first time, visiting the Statue of Unity and sharing a meal with his nonagenarian mother.

DEL83 PM-GIFTS-AUCTION

E-auction of PM's gifts: Photo stand, silver Kalash fetch Rs 1 crore each New Delhi: A silver 'kalash' and a photo stand with a picture of Narendra Modi, both gifted to him, fetched Rs 1 crore each at an e-auction organised by the Culture Ministry, according to the PM Mementos website.

DEL80 JAISHANKAR-SINOINDIA

Incident between Indian, Chinese militaries was 'not skirmish but face-off': Jaishankar New Delhi: India on Tuesday said the recent incident between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh was "not a skirmish" but a face-off which was resolved using bilateral mechanisms in place to defuse such situations.

DEL39 JK-INFILTRATION

Dormant routes used by Pakistani army to infiltrate terrorists to JK: Officials Srinagar: Dormant routes have been used by the Pakistani army to infiltrate nearly 60 terrorists since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, officials said on Tuesday. By Sumir Kaul

DEL29 SECURITY-LD SHAH

No compromise on India's security: HM Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government will not tolerate any breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with any such acts strongly.

DEL19 RJ-2NDLD BSP MLAs

Jolt to Mayawati as all 6 Rajasthan BSP MLAs defect to Cong Jaipur/Lucknow: In a setback to Mayawati, all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan have defected to the ruling Congress, a move dubbed by the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister as a "betrayal".

DES23 UP-CHINMAYANAND

Chinmayanand remains under medical observation, no rape FIR yet Shahjahanpur (UP): BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a student, remained under medical observation on Tuesday, a day after he complained of uneasiness.

DEL27 CBI-LD SARADHA-KUMAR CBI sets up special team to trace former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar: Sources

New Delhi: The CBI has set up a special team to trace former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is alleged to have "evaded" agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, sources said.

LEGAL:

LGD47 SC-AYODHYA Ayodhya case: SC quizzes Muslim parties on images, figures found on disputed structure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday posed ceratin searching queries to the Muslim parties about the images of lions, birds and flowers found on the now-demolished structure at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid site, seeking to know whether such pictures are found in mosques.

LGD22 DL-COURT-SHIVAKUMAR

ED seeks in court judicial custody, interrogation of Shivakumar New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought in a Delhi court the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case.

LGC8 WB-COURT-2ND LD RAJEEV KUMAR

No relief for IPS officer Rajeev Kumar from Barasat courts on anticipatory bail plea Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has failed to appear before the CBI for questioning in Saradha chitfund case, did not get relief from Barasat District and Sessions Court on Tuesday on his anticipatory bail application hours after a special court refused to hear the plea.

FOREIGN:

FGN24 TRUMP-2NDLD INDOPAK

Trump says a 'lot of progress' made in reducing Indo-Pak tensions; to meet Modi & Khan soon Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will soon meet the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, even as he insisted that a "lot of progress" has been made in reducing tension between the countries. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 US-MODI-LD GATES

PM Modi to be honoured by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' next week by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership and commitment to improve access to sanitation in India.

PTI DPB DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)