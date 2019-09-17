Govt aims to phase out plastic in packaging: Paswan

The Government aims to phase out plastic use in packaging and move towards 100 per cent use of jute in packaging foodstuff, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, said here on Tuesday. Interacting with the media here, he said 95 lakh tonnes of waste is generated due to use of single-use plastic of which six lakh tonnes goes into the sea contaminating the waters.

According to an official release, he also said that plastic waste gives rise to respiratory illnesses when burnt. "The aim of the Ministry is to phase out plastic use in packaging and move towards 100 per cent use of jute in packaging foodstuff," he said.

He said various stakeholders had spoken of the need for formulation of standards for packaging of drinking water using compostable material and a need to spread consumer awareness to curb plastic usage. Paswan said all attached, subordinate and autonomous bodies under the administrative control of his ministry have stopped using single-use plastic.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan said he has proved that India is a strong nation that can take on any security challenge. (ANI)

