RKS Bhadauria to be next IAF chief

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will be the next Chief of Air Staff, the government announced on Thursday. Bhadauria, who took over as the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force in May this year, will take charge from the incumbent Chief B S Dhanoa on September 30 on his superannuation.

"Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of the Air Staff," Defence Ministry's Principal spokesperson, said on Twitter. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1980 and won the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit.

He has held various command, staff and instructional appointments at different levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff. During his nearly four decades career, Bhadauria commanded a Jaguar squadron and a premier Air Force Station. He was also the Chief Test Pilot and Project Director of the National Flight Test Centre on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project. He was extensively involved in the initial prototype flight tests on the LCA.

Bhadauria also has 4250 hours of experience on 26 types of fighters and transport aircraft with the unique distinction of being an Experimental Test Pilot, a category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor and a Pilot Attack Instructor. He was the Air Attache at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air Head Quarter and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)