BOM27 MH-LDALL MODI We have to hug each Kashmiri, create new paradise: Modi

Nashik: Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for "hugging each Kashmiri and creating a "new paradise" in the valley.

BOM29 MH-LD MODI-RAM TEMPLE For Gods sake, trust SC on temple: Modi slams loudmouths

Nashik: Panning 'loudmouths' for their chatter on an out-of-court resolution to the Ram temple issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Mandir case and called for having faith in the judiciary.

DEL74 BIZ-SAUDI-OIL-SUPPLY-INDIA Pradhan dials Saudi Oil Min; Kingdom assures supply commitments to India will be met

New Delhi: Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Thursday assured his Indian counterpart Dharmendra Pradhan of meeting all oil supply commitments to India as the Kingdom looks to restore production from its facilities to pre-strike levels very soon.

MDS4 CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO Panel analysing cause of communication loss with lander: ISRO

Bengaluru: A national-level committee comprising academics and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of communication loss with Chandrayaan-2 lander ahead of its planned soft landing on the lunar surface, the space agency said on Thursday.

DEL77 DEF-NAVY-SUBMARINE MDL hands over Scorpene class submarine 'Khanderi' to Navy

New Delhi: The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) handed over the second Scorpene submarine 'Khanderi' to the Indian Navy on Thursday, and the naval asset will soon be commissioned, the Defence Ministry said.

DEL27 DEF-RAJNATH-4THLD TEJAS Rajnath Singh becomes first Defence Minister to fly in Tejas fighter aircraft

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA). By Deepak Patel

LGD19 DL-COURT-CHIDAMBARAM-2ND LD INX INX Media scam: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Oct 3

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 3 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

LGD39 DL-COURT-LD PURI

Chopper scam: Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Oct 1 New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till October 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam.

DEL70 BIZ-FM-BANK LOAN

Banks to hold public meets with NBFCs in 400 districts to give credit: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said public sector banks will hold meetings with NBFCs and retail borrowers in 400 districts beginning next week to provide credit to borrowers, including homebuyers and farmers.

DEL64 MAMATA-MEETINGS

Mamata meeting PM, Shah leads to speculation if she has softened her stand New Delhi: While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained that her meetings with the prime minister and home minister were not political, it has led to speculation that the once-ardent critic of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is softening her stand.

DEL60 DEF-LD AIRCHIEF

RKS Bhadauria to be next IAF chief New Delhi: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will be the next Chief of Air Staff, the government announced on Thursday.

DEL59 CBI-SARADHA-2NDLD KUMAR

CBI intensifies search for former Kolkata police commissioner New Delhi/Kolkata: The CBI has issued a fresh notice to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar asking him to appear before it on September 20 as it continued to search for him at various locations across Kolkata in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme scam, officials said on Thursday.

DEL54 MHA-JK-SARPANCH

Centre plans to give insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh each to 40k panch, sarpanch in J-K New Delhi: The Centre is considering to give an insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh each to over 40,000 panch and sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir due to their vulnerability to terror threats, officials said on Thursday.

DEL43 ITX-BLACK MONEY-FOREIGN

Share secret info about overseas black money with ED, CBI only after permission: CBDT to I-T dept New Delhi: Information obtained by the income tax department on overseas black money probes through foreign tax treaties is "confidential" and can only be shared with other agencies after getting consent from the corresponding country, the CBDT has said in a latest directive.

DEL38 HR-VADRA-LD LICENCE

Process of cancelling land rights granted to Vadra's firm started: Haryana official Chandigarh: The Haryana government has begun the process of cancelling the licence given to Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to develop land that was later transferred to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore, officials said on Thursday.

DEL35 JK-ABDULLAH-PSA ORDER Abdullah has 'tremendous potential' to create public disorder: PSA order

Srinagar: Statements mobilising people against the state and the "tremendous potential" to create public disorder in the Valley are among the charges listed against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been booked under the Public Safety Act. By Sumir Kaul RCJ

