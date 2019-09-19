AP govt sets up panel to probe boat mishap; Confusion over

Five days after the boat mishap in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, confusion broke out on Thursday over the roll and exact number of passengers onboard before it capsized as the government constituted a six-member high-level inquiry committee look into the tragedy. On Wednesday, the Chief Ministers Office had released a note from the State Emergency Operations Centre putting the total number of passengers in the boat at 73, including eight crew, and the toll at 34 with 13 more people missing.

However, a government order (G.O) issued by Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam on Thursday night said the boat carried 76 people, including eight crew members, and put the toll at 28. The Chief Secretarys order said the toll might increase.

Vide the GO, the Chief Secretary constituted the six-member high-level committee to inquire into the boat accident, examining all causes and fixing responsibility of the concerned. The committee, to be headed by Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation), has also been asked to suggest measures to operate control rooms at all ferry points, guidelines for movement (of boats) in pre-flood and during floods and steps to ensure such incidents did not recur.

It has been asked to submit its recommendations within 21 days. The boat was on its way to a tourist spot when it capsized in the swollen Godavari river on Sunday afternoon, with several managing to escape.

Meanwhile, two experts from Marine Masters Company, Mumbai, have been engaged to retrieve the ill-fated boat that was found stuck at a depth of 210 feet in the river at the accident spot at Kachhuluru in East Godavari district, about 200 km from here. The missing persons are feared trapped inside the sunk boat, which was on its way to the picturesque Papikondalu tourist spot in the middle of the river when it met with the accident, apparently on colliding with a large rock formation.

