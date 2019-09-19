Haryana approves Rs 4,000 pension for Mayor

Haryana government has decided to give pension to Mayors of Municipal Corporations, Senior Deputy Mayors and Deputy Mayors and Chairmen of the Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees. Giving this information here on Thursday, a spokesman of the Administrative Department said that the proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said that a pension of Rs 4,000 would be given to the Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Rs 3,000 to Senior Deputy Mayor and Rs 2,000 to Deputy Mayor. Similarly, the Chairman of Municipal Council would get a pension of Rs 2,000 and the Chairman of Municipal Committee Rs 1,500. He said that this pension would be payable to the beneficiary only if, he is not receiving a pension from any source other than old age pension and he has worked in any one of the above posts for a period of more than two and a half years. (ANI)

