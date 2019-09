Tremors of magnitude 3.5 wererecorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, anofficial said

The district, which is close to Mumbai, has witnessedseveral minor quakes in the last one year

No casualties or damage to property were reportedduring the tremors on Friday, recorded five km from Palghartown at 4.32 AM, said chief of regional disaster managementcell Santosh Kadam.

