Areas entrusted with functions of urban planning to be part of 'Swachh Survekshan- 2020'

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry have decided to include all areas entrusted with the function of urban planning in 'Swachh Survekshan 2020', an official said on Saturday. According to the official, urban development authorities such as Noida, Greater Noida and Jamshedpur having the responsibility for developing urban areas will be included in the survey being conducted under 'Swachh Bharat Mission', a flagship program of the Modi government.

The ministry, which is mandated to implement the Mission, has created a separate category of such cities for evaluation under 'Swachh Survekshan-2020'. Till now, local bodies like urban municipal corporations were only part of the survey.

"​The parameters for evaluation of these townships which do not have statutory urban local body will remain the same as applicable to ULBs or Cantonment Boards with some modifications," the official said. He said the government will organize a workshop for these townships in the second week of October to explain the methodology of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' for this category.

