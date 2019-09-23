International Development News
Assam: 10 killed in road accident in Sivasagar

10 people died while several others sustained injuries in a road accident near Demow on Monday.

ANI Sivasagar (Assam)
Updated: 23-09-2019 14:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

10 people died while several others sustained injuries in a road accident near Demow on Monday.

The accident took place when an ultra-bus bound for Dibrugarh collided with a traveller bus on National Highway 37.

The district administration has shifted the injured to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
