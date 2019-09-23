Assam: 10 killed in road accident in Sivasagar

10 people died while several others sustained injuries in a road accident near Demow on Monday.

The accident took place when an ultra-bus bound for Dibrugarh collided with a traveller bus on National Highway 37.

The district administration has shifted the injured to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh for treatment. (ANI)

