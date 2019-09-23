J&K: 4 held for posing as terrorists, robbing commuters with toy guns

The police have arrested four persons for posing as terrorists and using toy guns to rob commuters on a national highway in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, an officer said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Aijaz Ahmad Mantoo, Javaid Ahmad Mantoo, Janbaz Ahmad Dass and Ummer Ahmad Dass, he said.

All the accused are residents of Waghama Bijbehara, the officer said. The preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was extorting money from commuters in Bijbehara area, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)