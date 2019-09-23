New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DES34 JK-MAHARAJA-CONG Restore J&K's spacial status, revive Art 370: State Congress Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Monday pitched in for restoration of the state's special status along with the revival of Article 370 of the Constitution, terming its as the best tribute to the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

DEL40 JK-LD EXPLOSIVE Army recovers 40 kg of explosives in Kathua Jammu: The Army on Monday recovered over 40 kg of explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and the agencies are probing possible terror angle, officials said. DEL21 JK-2NDLD TERRORISTS All four terrorist acts in JK's Kishtwar solved, three accused arrested: IGP Jammu: Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, involved in all four cases of terror strikes in Kishtwar district in last one year, including the killings of two senior leaders of the BJP and RSS, have been arrested, J&K police said on Monday.

DEL38 LDALL-CHINMAYANAND HC refuses stay on student's arrest; Chinmayanand shifted to hospital Allahabad/Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to grant relief to the Shahjahanpur student seeking a stay on her possible arrest in an extortion case filed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping her. DES36 UP-LD BYPOLL-HAMIRPUR Bypoll for Hamirpur assembly seat witnesses 51 % voter turnout Lucknow: Around 51 per cent voters of Hamirpur assembly segment exercised their franchise in the bypoll for the Vidhan Sabha seat, braving incessant rains on Monday.

DES1 RJ-BEHROR PARADE Behror firing case: Rajasthan cops parade 13 accused in underclothes Alwar: Thirteen accused of opening fire and helping hardcore Haryana criminal Papla alias Vikram Gurjar flee from a police station in Behror here earlier this month were on Sunday paraded in their underclothes through a crowded marketplace by police. DES46 RJ-GADKARI Art 370 nullification sure to spur growth, employment in J&K: Gadkari Jaipur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday exuded confidence that nullification of articles 370 and 35-A will spur rapid growth and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

DES48 NCR-JEWAR-FARMERS-LD ARREST Jewar airport: 47 farmers held during protest for hike in land compensation Noida (UP): Forty-seven farmers were arrested on Monday while protesting in Jewar demanding a hike in compensation for the land acquired for an airport, officials said. DEL46 PB-2NDLD BYPOLLS Cong announces candidates for 4 Punjab seats, SAD-BJP for 1 Chandigarh: The Congress on Monday took the lead in announcing candidates for the upcoming bypolls to four Assembly seats in Punjab, while the SAD-BJP combine named its candidate for one seat.

DES38 PB-LANGAR SAD-BJP combine slams Punjab CM for 'non-refund' of GST charged on langar Chandigarh: The SAD-BJP on Monday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of not refunding to the SGPC the GST charged on items bought for langars, with Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia saying he was a "habitual offender". DES43 HR-POLLS-BJP BJP's Hry election committee meets as ticket aspirants make a beeline Chandigarh: The Haryana BJP's state election committee held a meeting to screen prospective candidates for the next month's assembly polls.

DEL41 UKD-LD CHOPPER Helicopter crash-lands in Kedarnath, nobody hurt Dehradun: Six pilgrims on board a private helicopter had a narrow escape on Monday when it crash-landed at a helipad close to the Himalayan shrine soon after takeoff..

