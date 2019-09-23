Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act notified in Assam

The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act that imposes hefty penalties for violating traffic norms was notified in Assam on Monday. An official release here said as per the order of the Transport Department, violation of different road transport rules will be fined at different rates.

Driving without the licence will be fined at Rs 5,000, violating air and noise pollution Rs 10,000, driver or passenger without seat belt Rs 1,000, carrying children below 14 years without safety belt/child restraint system Rs 1,000, the release said. Some of the other offences to be fined are riding with more than two persons in two-wheelers Rs 1,000, riding without helmets by both driver and pillion Rs 1,000 and not providing way for fire service vehicles or ambulances Rs 10,000, the notification added..

