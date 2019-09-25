Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CES5 OD-RAIN Heavy rain lashes Odisha, causes inundation of several areas Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday causing inundation of several low-lying areas in the state.

CES1 MN-BJP-TERM BJP-led govt in Manipur will complete term, win next polls: CM Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has exuded confidence that the BJP-led government in the state will complete its term and win the next Assembly elections. CES2 WB-TECH-STREETLIGHT New tech to regulate street light brightness, save energy Kolkata: A new technology has been devised to automatically regulate the brightness of street lights as per the volume of traffic passing underneath them, saving energy in the process.

CES4 JH-BACHCHAN-DAS Amitabh Bachchan took cinema to new heights: Jharkhand CM Ranchi: Congratulating veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for being named the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that the thespian has taken Indian cinema to new heights..

