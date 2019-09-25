33 crore saplings planted in 3 months, says Maha forest dept

The Forest Department of the Maharashtra government claimed on Wednesday that it has achieved its target of planting 33 crore trees during this monsoon. As many as 33,01,31,532 trees had been planted as of Wednesday, it stated in a release here.

It became possible due to people's participation, it said, adding that 92,09,533 volunteers took part in the drive. The ambitious effort began on July 1, with the aim of planting 33 crore trees by September 30.

Though the target has been achieved, the plantation will continue till the month-end, the release said. The highest number of saplings were planted in Nashik district (1,99,06,603), followed by Nanded (1,82,06,521) and Chandrapur (1,71,38,766).

Plantation was carried out on 2,78,208 sites across the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)